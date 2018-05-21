Share story

Re “ ‘He kept on shooting’: 10 killed at Texas high school”:

The only way to solve this, and other shootings, is go after those who make money on guns. The reason we have deaths is that the shooters can get guns and those who make money on them could care less.

The manufacturer of the gun and its seller are as responsible as those who use the gun.

Jim Morris, Renton

