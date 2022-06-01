Re: “At NRA meeting, blame assigned to anything but guns” [May 28, A1]:

Yes, we have cultural problems to address, including improving mental health care. But without a gun, people can’t shoot other people.

The argument that gun laws would not prevent this or that shooting is absurd. DUI laws don’t prevent every single person from driving drunk. But they prevent some, and it saves lives.

The argument by GOP senators that we should not allow Second Amendment rights to be taken away because of mass shootings is beyond hypocritical.

They like to point out that a woman’s right to control her own body and choose whether or when she has children is not spelled out in the Constitution and is therefore not a valid constitutional right. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that anyone, anywhere can own and carry any kind of gun they want.

A large majority of Americans want tougher gun laws. If every voter in favor of some kind of additional gun laws contacted their government representatives and told them they must act on gun control or they will vote them out, they would act. Because what they care most about is keeping their job. Make democracy work again.

Christa Quackenbush, Shoreline