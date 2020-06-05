Re: “Mass extinctions are accelerating, scientists report” [June 2, Environment]:
Perhaps if we had messages like this prominently featured on social media we might make some headway in getting this beyond-critical issue to be taken more seriously. Like study co-authors Gerardo Ceballos, an ecologist, and Paul Ehrlich, a conservation biologist, both suggest in the article, our continued existence depends on it.
Bill Shumway, Seattle
