Re: “Nearly 50 WA superintendents call on state to lift mask mandate for schools” [Feb. 16, Education Lab]:

Parents who oppose mask mandates have decided they have the right to decide what goes on in school over masks. Do they not consider teachers who educate their children professionals? Would they go to their children’s doctors offices and determine what they should be doing?

As a retired educator, I am appalled that parents put their trust in teachers to care for their children six-plus hours a day yet do not trust their decisions. And they wonder why teachers are leaving this very special profession. This is very sad.

Jan Peterson, Seattle

