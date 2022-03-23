Re: “Seattle students walk out of school, demand mask mandates be reinstated” [March 21, Education]:

I’m writing in strong support for Seattle students and their requests to keep mask mandates current. These students (and staff) put their health and safety, and the health of their families, at risk of COVID-19 every day they attend school. I admire them so much for their beliefs and requests, and they should be listened to.

This virus is not finished with us, and it’s unknown how many changes the virus will develop and morph into in the future. One easily managed, helpful protection is mask wearing.

Seattle Student Union should be heard and supported, and students’ chosen actions taken. This will help protect all school staff, students and their families.

Our very smart students are leading the pack. They seem to be the ones with common sense and public health intelligence.

Listen to them.

Mary Kathryn Myers, BSN, MPH, RN, certificated school nurse (retired), Kent