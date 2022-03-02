Re: “Should you still wear a mask after mandates lift? How to tackle that choice” [March 1, Health]:

I was surprised to see the article focused solely on risks to one’s self, friends and family. Mask wearing in public settings was never solely about personal risk. Wearing a mask also protects others from you.

Grocery-store clerks, bus drivers and other public-facing workers are exposed all their working hours, and respectful mask etiquette requires continuing to mask when interacting with them. They, too, have personal vulnerabilities, and vulnerable friends and family members.

Diane Morrison, Seattle