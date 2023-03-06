The headline “State marks end date for mask mandate” [March 4, A1] brought to mind The New York Times front page on May 24, 2020: “U.S. deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss.”

What a contrast, and how far we’ve come. We’ve learned that 100,000 deaths aren’t such a big deal after all. In the 11 months after the last big surge ended, COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. continue at a more steady, and apparently unconcerning, rate, averaging roughly 3,000 per week, or 150,000 per year. (Source: Johns Hopkins via ourworldindata.org).

Not that a mask mandate would cure that, absent intensive public education about how to mask effectively against an airborne virus. But I am disappointed that we’ve given up even trying, even for the most vulnerable.

David Dana, Bellevue