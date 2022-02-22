Re: “WA mask mandate for schools, businesses to end March 21” [Feb. 17, Local]: Gov. Jay Inslee has indicated that the state will lift indoor mask mandates on March 21, apparently on the basis of modeling that suggests that the level of COVID hospitalizations will fall to 5 per 100,000 individuals over a seven-day period.

The graph presented by the governor supporting this prediction shows a precipitous drop from the current level of roughly 20 per 100,000 individuals over the coming weeks. However, there has been no indication what will happen if this optimistic prediction isn’t met. If the actual level of COVID hospitalizations is far higher than predicted by March 21, will the indoor mask mandates be extended?

Lawrence McCrone, Bellevue