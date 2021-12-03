It is time for civic groups in the Seattle area to pick a date for our communities to clean up the thousands of used, disposed of COVID-19 masks littering our area.

How about a day or week in March 2022? One giant campaign headed by local governments, clubs, interested people, trail walkers, bikers, etc. It is disgusting to see masks on the ground, in the bushes, in the trees and in our pretty lakes. Let us lead the nation in getting this health litter out of our environment. Give awards, prizes, etc. Bring back beautiful Seattle.

Who is ready to lead us forward?

Russell Stubbles, Maple Valley