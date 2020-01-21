Re: “How, as a Black man on the sidelines, I found grace at an Aryan Nations rally,” [Jan. 19, Opinion]:

I want to thank Ed Taylor, vice provost and dean of undergraduate academic affairs at the University of Washington, for his excellent Op-Ed. It should be required reading for everyone involved in our current highly contentious politics.

Dr. King knew how to take a stand against tyranny and oppression; how to turn the other cheek but not fall down; how to keep the ideas of right and justice at the forefront of all discussion.

The progressive left needs to learn from Dr. King and his principles and actions. I hope they do so soon or we may find ourselves with another four years of our national nightmare.

Jim Secan, Seattle