Re: “How, as a Black man on the sidelines, I found grace at an Aryan Nations rally,” [Jan. 19, Opinion]:
I want to thank Ed Taylor, vice provost and dean of undergraduate academic affairs at the University of Washington, for his excellent Op-Ed. It should be required reading for everyone involved in our current highly contentious politics.
Dr. King knew how to take a stand against tyranny and oppression; how to turn the other cheek but not fall down; how to keep the ideas of right and justice at the forefront of all discussion.
The progressive left needs to learn from Dr. King and his principles and actions. I hope they do so soon or we may find ourselves with another four years of our national nightmare.
Jim Secan, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.