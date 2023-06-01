Re: “Love, marriage and surnames” [May 27, Opinion]:

I am glad Ko Im signed her original name on her birth certificate but disappointed that she referred to it as her “maiden name.” Using the term “maiden name” is not just condescending and sexist, but outdated. “Maiden name” implies that before marriage, the woman was a “maiden” — chaste, waiting for marriage. There are no similar terms for unmarried men indicating that they are or were waiting for marriage.

As Im notes, an increasing number of women do not change their names when they get married — about 20%, with another 10% hyphenating or otherwise incorporating their original name into a blended last name.

“Original” name is a better term. “Birth” name is good. “Unmarried” name works. “Different” works in context.

Rena Grant, Seattle