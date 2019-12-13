“Where pot predominates: In Seattle, cannabis has more users than nicotine” [Dec. 2, A1]:

While reading this FYI Guy column, I couldn’t help but notice the marijuana smell that flowed through the air as I sat outside at my favorite outdoor cafe. The percentage of marijuana users in this city is hardly surprising — the evidence is literally constantly in the air.

I am a pro-marijuana citizen, however, there needs to be more regulation of outdoor and public usage. Although it is illegal to consume marijuana in view of the public, the law is hardly enforced. The smell has been a topic starter for my children and me as I have to explain that skunky smell each time we stroll downtown.

Further, the city must do a better job at vetting the locations of cannabis stores, which should not be within 1,000 feet of several types of locales, including schools, playgrounds or parks.

Seattle needs to take a hard look in the mirror, and that starts by enforcing the rules already on the book.

Taylor Marshall, Seattle