Re: “As legal pot grows, more kids are sickened by edibles at home” [Jan. 4, Nation & World]:

Is anyone surprised at this increase in the number of cases where small children wind up in hospitals after consuming marijuana edibles? The suggestion by medical toxicologist Dr. Marit Tweet that “people should really be thinking of [edibles] as a medication” is baffling. It will be intriguing to see the childproof caps that will be legislated onto the jars of pot-laced cookies and candies being sold.

This rise in toddler consumption incidents demonstrates that recreational marijuana consumption is impairing the judgment and reasoning of parents leaving pot-laced products out so that their toddlers get into them.

Lord help these pot-consuming parents under the influence of their recreational “medication” marijuana remember their toddlers when left alone in a bathtub or automobile.

Kevin Harbol, Bothell