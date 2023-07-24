By
The Seattle Times

Re: “ ‘Oppenheimer’ overlooks a critical place in the dawn of the nuclear age” [July 23, Opinion]:

Thank you to Steve Olson for providing more background about the Manhattan Project. No one movie can cover everything, but I am disappointed to hear that in the three-hour “Oppenheimer,” the people who worked at Hanford are not recognized.

Luckily, a few years ago my wife and I took the B Reactor Tour at Hanford and got a deep appreciation for their contributions. I highly recommend the tour. Learn more about it at manhattanprojectbreactor.hanford.gov

Mark F. Martino, Kirkland

