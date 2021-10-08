For those who are refusing to enforce or follow workplace mandates to mask and vaccinate against COVID-19: I respectfully suggest that you do the right thing — resign. Clearly, your values and beliefs are more important than any commitment to your profession.

If you work for fire or police, your refusal shows that these are more important than your commitment to public safety. Likewise, for those who work in the schools and government offices, they are more important than a commitment to the health of students, co-workers and the public you come in contact with. For those in the medical profession, since your faith in medical research and science is obviously in doubt, you should not treat patients. And if you work in a large company and refuse to vaccinate or mask, then your commitment to a company trying to operate successfully during a pandemic makes you a liability as an employee.

Refusing these mandates makes it clear that your on-the-job performance will willfully disregard the health and safety of all you come in contact with in service to your personal beliefs. So now is the time to embrace them, and your freedom of choice, to do the right thing: Resign.

Ann Morgan, Everett