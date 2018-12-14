What do conscripting bumblebees to surveil agriculture; the use of pesticides in support of the shellfish industry; and “yes” and “no” Op-Eds on limiting the whale-watching industry in support of orcas have in common? The incredibly awkward human touch.

The frequency with which our news cycle includes seemingly unconnected stories which when grouped together point to a larger and surprisingly accurate picture of this world is a jaw-dropper. In just these examples is a perfect explanation of climate change and the human predisposition that begot it.

Art James, Port Ludlow