Re: “Equal pay for equal work, on and off the field”:

There is another way to equalize pay between professional male and female athletes. Very simply, reduce male pay by 50%.

Do you suppose a male athlete making $6 million a year could possibly live on just $3 million? I think with some small cutbacks, he could struggle through the year. And maybe ticket prices could be reduced to a level where the average working man and woman could take the kids to the ballpark once in a while.

Jim Diffendorfer, Renton