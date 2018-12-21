A bill prefiled Dec. 17 in our state Legislature designates the razor clam as our official state clam.

All Washingtonians respect the sporting razor clam and every bivalve tucked neatly beneath the silty mud of our rocky shores. But this brash attempt to draft House Bill 1061 to introduce when the new legislative session begins Jan. 14, while our citizens are stuck in holiday traffic, forsakes the true darling of every 12th Man’s heart: the geoduck.

Panopea generosa is the most endemic and unique organism in our biosphere. It is the largest and longest-lived burrowing clam, some having been alive longer than Washington has claimed statehood. Geoduck, which only a seasoned Northwesterner can decipher phonetically from writing, draws its roots from a Salish tribal language, recognizing our proud Native American heritage.

Most importantly, geoducks bring Washingtonians together. Wherever we find ourselves, whether drenched on some rainy mountainside or on business trips across the globe, we can reminisce about slurping down the savory siphons of a geoduck and know that few have the faintest idea what we mean.

We must amend HB 1061 and enshrine the geoduck among our other state symbols — the Willow Goldfinch, the Steelhead Trout and petrified wood.

Shawn Cooper, Lake Stevens