Eye contact, a smile (even under a mask) and a wave can work wonders. Here’s how I know.

About 20 years ago, I received a unique thank-you note at the end of the school year in my Decatur High School mail box. An anonymous student (he only signed his initials, and I couldn’t suss out his identity), thanked me for smiling at him each day as we passed in the hallway. He explained that he had transferred from Bellarmine Preparatory School, and he felt alone and friendless in his first months at Decatur. But he looked forward to seeing me and my smile every day. Who knew?

His thank-you note remains the most memorable I’ve ever received. When you’re on your socially distanced walk, make someone’s day — look, smile and wave.

Mary Lou Sumioka, Federal Way