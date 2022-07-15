Re: “Seattle police officers justified in killing Charleena Lyles, panel finds” [July 6, Local News]:

The killing of Charleena Lyles was a tragedy, and it was painful to follow the proceedings of the inquest. A glaring lack in the interaction between the officers and Lyles was courage. It is inconceivable that a small woman with a small knife could inflict a life-threatening injury on a taller officer protected by a bulletproof vest. Thus, the officers’ assumption was that killing her was preferable to risking a cut. Where was their courage?

As a retired mental health worker, I was trained in dealing with a violent patient by taking them into control so they could be restrained. Albeit, it was with a team of four, not two, but often with a large male patient and a team of mostly women who were not required to be physically fit as a condition of employment. If police officers are not trained in such maneuvers, they should be. And they should have the courage to recognize that her bodily integrity and humanity are as valuable as theirs.

Margie Bone, M.D., Seattle