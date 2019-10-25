Re: “Raising taxes on ride sharing harms the public” [Oct. 20, Opinion]:

In response to the Op-ed decrying the proposed tax on Lyft and Uber rides, I find it either naïve or intentionally misleading to categorize these platforms as “ride sharing.”

To me, a shared ride comprises two or more persons going in a similar direction using one vehicle. This reduces the number of single-occupancy trips in our area. Carpools, van pools and shuttles are examples of ride sharing. Uber and Lyft are not.

I realize that some of these rides are indeed shared, but certainly not the majority.

Claudia Roach, Seattle