Re: “Raising taxes on ride sharing harms the public” [Oct. 20, Opinion]:
In response to the Op-ed decrying the proposed tax on Lyft and Uber rides, I find it either naïve or intentionally misleading to categorize these platforms as “ride sharing.”
To me, a shared ride comprises two or more persons going in a similar direction using one vehicle. This reduces the number of single-occupancy trips in our area. Carpools, van pools and shuttles are examples of ride sharing. Uber and Lyft are not.
I realize that some of these rides are indeed shared, but certainly not the majority.
Claudia Roach, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.