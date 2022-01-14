Re: “Legislature’s opportunity in election-year session” [Jan. 9, Opinion]:

The objections to the state’s long-term care program represent a rejection of responsibility for our fellow residents. In the logic of those who complain about being taxed for a program they might never use, those who don’t use libraries or mass transit or who don’t send their children to public schools should not have to pay taxes for these services. The concept tying these programs together is that we are a community that looks out for those who need help to help themselves.

Are we a society that cares for one another or are we merely a society of disconnected individuals looking out for our own advantages?

Daniel Burnstein, Seattle