Re: “New tax to help state’s seniors age at home”:

As 80-plus-year-old seniors, my husband and I would certainly appreciate a benefit system for seniors that would enable them to continue to live at home as they age. But we shall not, since “the state will begin collecting the payroll tax in 2022, and starting in 2025 residents can collect benefits if they have paid into the system for at least three of the previous six years or five consecutive years within a decade.”

Sadly, the program will not serve those who need it most: retired residents who are 75 and older today.

Linell Arbuckle, Federal Way