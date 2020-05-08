Gov. Jay Inslee’s continued lockdown is not giving us transparency on metrics for reopening the state. Even with the so-called “phased approach,” there’s nothing that the public can look for to know whether the next phase is in sight.

The governor keeps talking about “data.” The Seattle Times publishes graphs of the daily number of coronavirus tests, positives and deaths. Where does the governor want those numbers to be to go from phase one to phase two to phase three?

While I understand the governor’s caution, he’s not building confidence in when we will ever get out of this. I am disappointed by the lack of rigorous questioning at the governor’s news conferences.

Here’s a personal example of the reopening hypocrisy. I can golf with my family if I want to (I am not a golfer). However, my family and I play tennis. In addition to indoor courts closed at my local club/gym, public courts in city parks/schools have been closed. State parks are open. How different is playing golf with my wife vs. playing tennis in an outdoor court without mixing with any other family?

At some point, excessive caution must be balanced with practicality and common sense.

Vidya Shastri, Sammamish