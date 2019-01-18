Re: “Seattle levy threatens McCleary reforms”:

I can’t speak for Seattle Public Schools, but I am a parent in the overcrowded, underfunded Peninsula School District, which is seeking a $198 million bond for new schools and upgrades.

The Supreme Court decided the Legislature had “fully funded” education and local levies should not be used to make up the difference of what we actually need.

It is true that McCleary increased educational funding, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Richard Rosing, Gig Harbor