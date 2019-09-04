Re: “The Decline of the Free Press Hurts Democracy.” [Aug. 16, Editorial]:

Local newspapers are essential to the fabric of democracy. The Times highlights the fact that our democracy is under threat by many factors, including voter apathy. Only 34% of the voters in King County voted in the Aug. 6 primary. And yet we struggle with the ever-growing crisis of homelessness, affordable housing, cost of health care, etc. At a time when our local governments are wrestling with these issues, we need our local newspapers more than ever. We need them to not only keep us informed, but to arm us with facts and to encourage us to become engaged and involved in public discourse.

Zelda Foxall, Seattle