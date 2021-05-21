Re: “Support Cantwell’s ambitious proposal for news” [May 16, Opinion]:

Can you trust the local and regional news you read? Thanks to The Seattle Times, we are very lucky to have strong, independent news here.

Numerous communities in our state are at risk of losing their independent voices, and many have lost them entirely. Their citizens have no local independent outlets. Metric Media, a conservative media investor, now owns 22 local news sites in Washington state. MediaBiasfactcheck.com rates its sites “questionable” for nondisclosure of “impostor” sources and publication of false information. Our citizens deserve better.

Thank you to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, who plans to press President Joe Biden to include support for local media in the infrastructure bill. She has a long record of supporting independence of news sources. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside also attacked this problem in 2020 by spearheaded the bipartisan Local Journalism and Sustainability Act, H.R. 7640. Please support both.

Local independent news outlets are an essential part of the infrastructure of this country. Let’s hope it’s not too late to rescue them.

Deborah Stewart, Seattle