Municipal governments continue to pay lip service to crime, supported by the politics of the pandemic.

Local governments have embraced Zoom, Facebook and Twitter as safe ways to address constituents. As mask regulations disappear, it is past time for local governments to reopen offices and meetings to the public. Technology is politicians’ latest way to deflect and delay.

If local governments are doing everything possible to address increases in crime and “real” solutions to homelessness, then they should be willing to have truly public forums. Open up and provide real solutions; you have had two years to delay and deflect.

Jim Van Camp, Camano Island