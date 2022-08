Re: “Trump-backed candidate beats Cheney in Wyoming” [Aug. 17, Newsline]:

Alternate headline: Wyoming flunks morality test.

I have been a Democrat since 1936, when the Works Progress Administration built us a new outhouse.

But Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s political integrity will get my support for any political endeavor she chooses.

Donald E. Mayer, Seattle