Re: “A bold idea for Liz Cheney” [Sept. 6, Opinion]:

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is outspoken and clear as a member of the Jan. 6 committee. Her oath of office representing the state of Wyoming demands that she place country over party.

She should not be offered a leadership role in the House of Representatives, as columnist Lynn Schmidt suggests. The people of Wyoming have spoken through the voting booth, the essence of democracy. They did not choose Cheney to represent them going forward.

Cheney is articulate about why voting matters in a democracy. She is educating all of us. Suggesting that the House of Representatives choose her to be their leader as Speaker, under the label of independent, rather than one of the two main parties, furthers a muddled mentality that Cheney has staunchly opposed.

Cheney will find an appropriate home for her talents. Today she is doing her job, keeping her oath. This is what we ask of all elected officials and members of the military who serve us every day.

Marian Gillis, Burien