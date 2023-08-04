Melissa Davis’ (otherwise excellent) elegy for Book-It Repertory Theater missed one important factor in its demise [“The tragedy of our City of Literature’s loss of Book-It Repertory Theatre,” July 30, Opinion]. She rightly notes the declines in corporate sponsorships, donations, subscriptions and ticket sales for Book-It and all of the other theaters in Seattle.

But there is another serious decline which, alas, The Seattle Times is part of: the decline in newspaper reviews. When I moved to Seattle in 1990, professional theater productions would get at least four reviews: in The Times, The Stranger, The Seattle P-I and The Weekly. The latter two papers are gone, and The Times has severely reduced its coverage, to one review (or occasionally two) per week. The Weekend section no longer lists live theater showtimes.

Strangely enough, when people don’t know about an interesting production, they don’t go. Yes, theaters could do more advertising — but advertising costs money, which (because of all of the other declines noted above) the theaters don’t have.

A well-written review is not a gift to the theater, it is a service to the community.

Terry Moore, Seattle