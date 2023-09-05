Re: “Seattle’s Little Saigon has already been forgotten” [Aug. 30, Local News]:

Thank you to columnist Danny Westneat for shining a light on the tragic situation in the Seattle neighborhoods of Little Saigon and the Chinatown International District.

How many of the business owners there have sunk their life savings into their dream, only to have the mayor and City Council essentially tell them that drug dealers and thieves have more rights than they do and that if they lose their business — well, that’s their tough luck?

When will voters wake up and elect real leadership in this city?

Bronson Swanson, Seattle