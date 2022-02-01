I agree that Little Saigon has a sanitation crisis, but it goes deeper [“Picking up trash is but a start to Little Saigon rescue plan,” Jan. 21, Opinion]:

It also has a crime problem and a gentrification problem. Like other communities that were historically redlined, there is money to be made scooping up undervalued properties for development. Will we have to wait until gentrification is complete before we see Little Saigon cleaned up and relatively crime-free?

This community is one of the cultural jewels in Seattle’s crown. Residents have shown they are willing to work to preserve their neighborhood. The city must do the same.

Jessica Lisovsky, Vashon