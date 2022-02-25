I want to thank you for your ongoing coverage of all the struggles we are facing in Little Saigon-Chinatown International District. Starting with your hard-hitting editorial “Seattle and King County have deserted Little Saigon” [Dec. 3, Opinion] through your latest editorial “Picking up trash is but a start to Little Saigon rescue plan” [Jan. 21, Opinion], the Times has pulled no punches regarding the city’s dereliction of duty.

For that, we, in the Little Saigon-Chinatown International District are profoundly grateful. It has also been very rewarding to see Letters to the Editor published in support of our community.

We are cautiously optimistic after the recent visible efforts by the city. Ridding the streets of petty crime, drug use and litter and positioning a police mobile unit in the area, are all welcome changes. However, these efforts must be sustained if real change is to happen.

We hope the Seattle Times will continue to shine a light on these issues for as long as necessary. We also hope the city will use a racial and social equity approach to address the historical inequities of neighborhoods like Little Saigon-Chinatown International District.

Being seen is the first step toward feeling hope.

Minh Duc Nguyen, Seattle