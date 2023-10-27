Re: “Climate crisis: ‘Do something for our common home!’ ” [Oct. 26, Northwest Voices]:

Three cheers for Lorraine Hartmann and her suggestion to take a litter bag with you on your daily walk/jog/run. What a neat idea in so many ways. I bet I could fill a Safeway paper bag by the time I got to the end of my street.

Our major thoroughfares and freeways really need a good pick-me-up, but there aren’t enough car clubs, motorcycle clubs, civic organizations, and families to get the tools and coordination from the Washington State Department of Transportation to do their one-mile stretch. Plus, it’s hard to fit a rear drive axle from a Ram pickup in a Safeway paper bag.

Thanks, Lorraine. See you out and about.

Richard Reed, Woodinville