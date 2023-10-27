By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Climate crisis: ‘Do something for our common home!’ ” [Oct. 26, Northwest Voices]:

Three cheers for Lorraine Hartmann and her suggestion to take a litter bag with you on your daily walk/jog/run. What a neat idea in so many ways. I bet I could fill a Safeway paper bag by the time I got to the end of my street.

Our major thoroughfares and freeways really need a good pick-me-up, but there aren’t enough car clubs, motorcycle clubs, civic organizations, and families to get the tools and coordination from the Washington State Department of Transportation to do their one-mile stretch. Plus, it’s hard to fit a rear drive axle from a Ram pickup in a Safeway paper bag.

Thanks, Lorraine. See you out and about.

Richard Reed, Woodinville

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories