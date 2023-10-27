Re: “Keep nature in the city and keep pickleball out of Lincoln Park” [Oct. 25, Opinion]:

I’m for pickleball. I acknowledge and respect those who are not. Lincoln Park is wonderful; I have lived next to it for 40 years and visit daily for walks, rides, bird watching and play time with grandkids. But this pickleball war is getting a little weird.

Denise Dahn’s passionate Op-Ed lays out the argument against. Leaving aside the generally hyperbolic tone, the piece should be amended on one important point. The proposed court location is not, as Dahn states, in the middle of a shady grove of majestic giants, owls in every tree, people silently communing with nature. It is, in fact, an existing concrete slab on the edge of the soccer pitch, adjacent to the baseball fields, around the corner from the bathrooms, a little way away from the wading pool, and just down the bluff from the playground and covered picnic areas.

This is a recreational section of our beautiful Lincoln Park and there are plenty of quieter, more remote areas for folks who prefer a different natural experience.

Peter Junkerman, Seattle