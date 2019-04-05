Re: “Call to add light-rail tunnels would boost light-rail costs”:

So Ballard and West Seattle don’t want elevated light rail? We’ll take it here in Columbia City and Rainier Beach.

I’ve never understood why we have the only stretch of street-level track. At least two pedestrians have been killed and there have been several delays by car versus train collisions. Thousands of hours have been wasted by drivers waiting to cross MLK, often through two- or three-light cycles as a train comes first from the north, then the south.

I love having light rail and take it regularly, but we deserve a safer street.

Sabrina Martin, Seattle