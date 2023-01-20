Re: “Lynnwood or Bellevue: Which city should get light-rail service first?” [Jan. 13, Local News]:

Neither Lynnwood nor Bellevue should get light-rail service first. West Seattle should already have light rail service. The recent bridge fiasco that caused catastrophic problems for West Seattle residents for years certainly proves the need for light-rail service throughout West Seattle.

It is time to recognize the transportation needs of all of the working people of West Seattle.

Phyllis Forister, Seattle