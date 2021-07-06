I am both sad and angry to learn of the latest deaths, of two seniors crossing against the light and struck by a southbound Link light-rail train at the Columbia City station.

The tracks should have been built underground (as are the tracks downtown and north of downtown). Exactly these kinds of terrible accidents were foreseen during the planning and were arguments against surface tracks. Speculation about reasons for this wrongheaded decision abound.

I mourn for these two elders and their families.

Jonis Davis, Seattle