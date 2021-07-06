Re: “2 pedestrians killed by light rail train near Seattle’s Columbia City Link station” [July 2, Local News]:

Two more killed; I don’t care that they were crossing against the light. Seattle has always treated this area of lower- to median-income predominantly Black, Indigenous and people of color residents by constantly underserving it. I know because I grew up there.

Where else in Seattle do you find light rail running street level and ungated in a highly populated area? This design was known to be dangerous. Why not elevated or underground like everywhere else?

This project, funded by all voters, professes equity but does not provide it. Shame on Sound Transit and shame on Seattle.

Pamela Cross, Shoreline