Re: “What fare is fair? Sound Transit wants your opinion” [Sept. 26, Traffic Lab]:

﻿ From my multiple experiences using light rail to and from downtown Seattle, it has become obvious that the system has to revise its methodology for paying to ride. When leaving the Stadium Station it is galling to see at least 90% of the riders not paying their fare. The crowds and the rush are not controlled and scofflaws know there’s no fare enforcement.

Even at the Northgate Station, I’ve witnessed 50% or better riding without payment. These people are not swiping fare cards, just hustling past the readers.

Rail transit operators in other major cities utilize gated entrances where proof of payment is required for entry.

This will slow down loading and require large investment by Sound Transit, but until there is some method of ensuring payment the system will continue to “lose” funds.

Access controls are needed. So you’re delayed. Other major metropolitan systems, and their riders, have learned to live with it. Of course, I’m sure they would all prefer to have the option to ride for free, like many in our region do.

James Engrissei, Seattle