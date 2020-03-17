Re: “22 favorite TV shows to binge on as you wait out the coronavirus” [March 13, Entertainment] and “Stuck inside due to the new coronavirus? Here are 10 creative board games that go beyond classics like Monopoly or Scrabble” [March 10, Entertainment]:

Why turn into a bunch of bored couch potatoes? The air outside is fit to breathe, and it’s open and free to everyone. There are endless things to do outside, like taking a walk in the park, the beach, the woods — heck, how about a walk around your block?

I’m hoping everyone gets out for some fresh air and exercise to appreciate the life that is blooming all around us. Smell a rose. See flowers springing to life along with fresh buds beginning new growth.

Let’s live now by feeling good getting outside to breathe, moving and living for the moment!

Deborah Call, Anacortes