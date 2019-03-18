Re: “Seattle mayor’s proposed $213M levy for libraries eliminates overdue fines”:

A person who can get to a library to check out a book can get to a library to return it, or find a friend or relative who can. It has nothing to do with how much money they have or don’t have. It has to do with personal responsibility. Although the mayor’s proposed library levy addresses other issues of value such as maintenance, the fact that it forgives all library fines in the guise of equity is a stretch too far.

My property taxes have gone up 63 percent in 11 years. My teacher pension and Social Security have not. Retirees on fixed incomes are being priced out of homes they have lived in for years by the continual rise in property taxes to fund “good causes.” What is fair, equitable or responsible about that?

Linnea Mattson, Seattle