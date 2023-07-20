Re: “Lewis County commissioners want a rating system for library books” [July 19, Northwest]:

The camel’s nose is attempting an entrance into the tent of book censorship in Timberland libraries.

Those who do book selection are master’s degree-trained professionals educated in appropriate selection of books in an evenhanded way. Not all the books selected will be of interest to, or looked on favorably by, all — readers or non-readers.

And that is the point: that there is a book for all readers. The solution for those who don’t care for a specific book’s content or point of view is simple: Don’t read it. But don’t ban it or, as some have suggested, burn it, thereby prohibiting access to it by others. For those who seem concerned that a particular book might reach a juvenile’s hands: Don’t think that eliminating it in the library will prevent that child from reading that book. That has never worked, as I can tell you from personal experience as both a former child and a master’s degree librarian.

One should also remember that in the age of the internet a book will be available one way or another. Banning it won’t work.

Let’s nip this Floridian attempt in the bud; it has no place in Washington state.

Leila M. Hover, Lacey