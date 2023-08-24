Re: “A library at risk puts democracy at risk” [Aug. 23, Opinion]:

The November vote to determine the existence of the Dayton library should ring national alarm bells.

Despite the library’s extensive efforts to compromise to meet the demands of a small, vocal minority that books with which they disagreed were not made available to children, no victory beyond a scorched earth will satisfy the protesters. They don’t want a compromise, they don’t want to listen to others and discuss the issue rationally. Like small children having a tantrum, nothing will satisfy them.

This won’t stop with the library. There are bookshops and school libraries that can also be destroyed, as well as school curricula. Unless we realize this extreme behavior is destructive enough to set in motion a scenario that will make “The Handmaid’s Tale” look like kiddie cartoons, we can’t take action to halt the strident demands of a frightened few who lack the worldview that would help them understand how detrimental their actions are to education, democracy and community well-being.

Ironic that the city of Dayton, Tenn., was the site of the Scopes trial, something one feels the current Dayton, Wash., anti-library protesters would approve of.

Laura Livingston, Bellingham