Re: “Don’t stand by as books are banned; stand up for libraries” [Aug. 25, Opinion]:

Kudos to Washington State Librarian Sara Jones and her cogent defense of libraries.

Their essential role as cornerstones of democracy can never be denied. Unimpeded access to myriad books and information is critical to a free and literate society requiring an intelligent citizenry capable of clear and critical thought.

Self-appointed guardians of propriety who would ban books and impose their parviscient views on others need to be confronted and their bigoted machinations soundly defeated.

It is outrageous that the people of Columbia County are being threatened with the loss of their precious library. That wonderful resource must be preserved and its librarians — and dedicated librarians everywhere — must always be supported and defended.

Joe Martin, Seattle