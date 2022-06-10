By
The Seattle Times

I came out as queer at 16. I found myself immediately looking for LGBTQ+ friendly places for people under 21 and had a difficult time. Most spaces I found were bars, and I ended my search in defeat. I knew barely any LGBTQ+ people at school and had no one to share my experience with. In college, I later came out as trans and felt further isolated.

Data indicate that 86% of transgender and gender-nonconforming (TGNC) youth have experienced thoughts of suicide. When compared to the suicidal ideation rate of the cisgender population (9.2%), it is clear how urgent this issue is. These thoughts of suicide in trans youth were found to decrease with access to at least one LGBTQ+ affirming space.

Creating sober queer-centered spaces for LGBTQ+ youth will improve mental health. Fostering queer joy is essential to providing a future where transgender people can feel unapologetically themselves and loved.

Audrey Byrne, Seattle

