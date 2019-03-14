Re: “Seattle mayor’s proposed $213M levy for libraries eliminates overdue fines”:

This is absurd. The library doesn’t need money from taxpayers to forgive overdue fines when they can simply reverse the fines. Why would taxpayers have to get involved?

If someone can find their way to check out a book, they should be able to find their way to return that book for others to share.

Jim Beard, Seattle