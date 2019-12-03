Re: “U.N. chief urges countries not to surrender on climate fight”:

Climate change is about as big a problem as humanity could possibly be faced with. I’m the first to admit that I’m pretty much a tree-hugging liberal, but just as importantly, I embrace my duty to respect and try to understand people with more conservative viewpoints. Even though we may disagree with each other, it’s crucial for the well-being of our nation that we make the effort to find areas of agreement and ways to cooperate. One of my neighborhood churches has a sign in front that reads: “Love thy neighbor. Without exception!” Now, maybe conservatives and liberals can’t quite be expected to exactly love each other right away, but I’ll wager that if push comes to shove, we can at least muster up a grudging respect.

Our great country needs to help lead the world to victory over climate change. We need to take on this challenge as priority No. 1. U.S. Gen. George S. Patton once said, “Americans play to win all the time.”

I know we have what it takes.

Thomas R. Hundley, Seattle