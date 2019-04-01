Re: “Seattle residents speak up to save an ‘exceptional’ tree”:
I hope Seattle can save majestic old trees. In Tacoma, the policy seems to be to cut them down. The result is that once beautiful neighborhoods look suddenly poor. If sidewalks and yard cleanup priorities take precedence over trees, we will lose our beauty.
When I first flew into Seattle from the east in 1988, I was astonished at the beauty I saw out of my airplane window. It was indeed the Emerald City. It doesn’t look like that anymore.
We need policies in place to stop the ravaging, something Tacoma does not seem to have.
Michael Honey, Tacoma
